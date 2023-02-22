The Super Mario Bros. Movie will be getting its own Nintendo Direct in March

The hype for The Super Mario Bros Movie is beginning to reach its peak, and fans can’t wait to see the world’s most famous plumber and his friends hit the big screen for the first time. To get fans pumped for its release – if they aren’t already – Nintendo has announced a The Super Mario Bros movie Nintendo Direct will take place on March 9 at 2:00 p.m. PT/5:00 p.m. ET/10 p.m. GMT. The Direct will debut the movie’s final trailer and may likely include some more little pieces of information about the film and some appearances from the cast. Nintendo has also stated that this Direct will not include game announcements or news.

Related: All characters featured in the Super Mario Bros. movie

Join us at 2:00 p.m. PT on 3/9 for the world premiere of The Super Mario Bros. Movie's final trailer! No game information will be included in this #NintendoDirect. #SuperMarioMovie



📽️: https://t.co/SWL11FEoP7 pic.twitter.com/6ikAWYxCNy — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) February 22, 2023

Nintendo has slowly been releasing sneak peeks and information about the film over the last few months while still being characteristically cagey about the larger details of the Movie, which is being made by Illumination of Minions fame. We’ve been treated to two trailers, the first showing us the Mushroom Kingdom, our first look at Mario and Bowser, and Chris Pratt’s take on Mario’s voice, and the second showcasing the rest of the cast, including Luigi, Princess Peach, and Donkey Kong. We also go treated to an in-universe ad and website for the Mario Bros Plumbing Service, which may be one of the best bits of promotion the movie has done. Aside from the excellent advertising and marketing, we know that the movie will be 92 minutes long and will feature Toad singing at some point during the movie, something many fans will be surprised to hear.

Related: The Super Mario Bros. Movie may have ties to Super Mario Galaxy, as indicated by… McDonald’s toys?

With everything we have seen so far, it’s looking like The Super Mario Bros movie will be a Movie worthy of the legendary character, and fans can look forward to a plethora of references to the character’s history, including Mario Kart, Super Smash Bros, and pretty much anything relating to the characters almost 40-year legacy. The Super Mario Bros movie will release in theaters on April 7.