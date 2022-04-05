The Witcher season 3 begins filming for Netflix

Netflix has announced that filming of The Witcher‘s third Season has officially begun. To celebrate the news, the streaming service has released an on-location photo of the first day of production which includes the show’s main cast– Henry Cavill (Geralt of Rivia), Anya Chalotra (Yennefer of Vengerberg ) and Freya Allan (Princess Ciri).

Netflix has released a season synopsis, after the conclusion of the second season Geralt “takes Ciri of Cintra into hiding, determined to protect his newly reunited family against those who threaten to destroy it.” Yennefer hopes to discover more about Ciri’s untapped powers, she quickly discovers they’ve landed themselves on a battlefield of political corruption, dark magic, and treachery.

Henry Cavil has said he hopes the third season of The Witcher is faithful to the books “without too much in the way of diversions” including the relationships between the show’s major characters. The third season showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich has confirmed the new season will be adapting the storyline from “Time of Contempt,” the second novel in Andrzej Sapkowski’s book series.

The upcoming season of episodes will be directed by Stephen Surjik (Reacher, The Umbrella Academy), Gandja Monteiro (Brand New Cherry Flavor, The Chi), Loni Peristere (American Horror Story, A Series of Unfortunate Events), and Bola Ogun (Raising Dion, Lucifer). Since production has just started, Netflix hasn’t released a date when fans can stream Season 3 but hopefully, it’s not too much of a wait.