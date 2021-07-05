Those Grand Theft Auto 6 release date and map size rumors just got a lot more real

About a week ago, noted leaker Tom Henderson revealed some interesting news about GTA 6. The game will be set in the modern-day, and will feature a return to Vice City when the game launches. Interestingly, the map is reported to be smaller than usual on launch but will grow and evolve over time, similar to the map in Fortnite.

The game is also said to be in the very early stages of development, and will not release until 2024 or 2025. The reason for this is given as a renewed focus at Rockstar on employee health and wellbeing, where the studio has previously been accused of subjecting developers to serious crunch. With Henderson being primarily a Battlefield leaker, there was some hesitancy by many to accept the rumors as true, but things have gotten more interesting.

Noted journalist Jason Schreier took to Twitter on July 4 to say that everything Henderson has said about the game matches up with things that Schreier has also heard.

Idk why everyone thinks that I said GTA VI was coming in 2023. Everything Tom Henderson has said about the game matches up with what I've heard — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) July 4, 2021

An article on Videogameschronicles is now claiming to have once again heard similar rumors adding even more credence to the claims. The VGC article does not expand on the rumors in any way, and simply says that it matches up with things they have heard from their own sources.

Either way, this is now three different sources all claiming the same thing, although it doesn’t seem likely that the rumors will be proven either true or false any time in the near future. Rockstar is thought to have a secret project on the way before their next Grand Theft Auto game, so it seems likely we will be hearing concrete information about that long before we hear anything about their new GTA title.