THQ Nordic’s new studio Nine Rocks Games to work on shooter and survival games

THQ Nordic has established a new studio in Slovakia that will be operative in the shooter and survival genres.

Nine Rocks Games has been founded in Bratislava, Slovakia, and will reveal details about its first project “in due time.”

In the meantime, we do know that the team is including veterans from survival and shooter genres, who have covered titles like DayZ, Soldier of Fortune: Payback, Conan (2004), and Chaser.

“We are very much looking forward to setting up shop in our office, gradually optimizing our team size, and getting to work on our project,” said Nine Rocks Games CEO David Durcak.

“With THQ Nordic as a partner, our roster of talent found perfect conditions to collaborate on our first joint project.”

“We welcome the newest addition to the THQ Nordic network of studios: Nine Rocks Games,” THQ Nordic CEO Klemens Kreuzer added.

“I personally think it is always a great sign in business, when everything just seems to fall into place. The right people at the right time having the right mindset and a meaningful conversation… We are very happy to welcome the Slovak team on board and are excited about our first project with Nine Rocks Games.”

This is just the latest step THQ Nordic takes in the direction of building a strong AA and AAA portfolio of titles and studios.

Over the last year, the publisher has acquired multiple intellectual properties and developers, including Kingdom Come Deliverance‘s Warhorse Studios, Ride‘s Milestone, and Darksiders III’s Gunfire Games.

Little Nightmares‘ Tarsier Studios has also been acquired, even though that operation has been signed by Embracer Group, the label owning THQ Nordic.