Three years later, The Wolf Among Us 2 will finally be seen again this week

Before Among Us was ruining trusted friendships, a narrative adventure game with a similar title was launched by beleaguered developer Telltale Games — The Wolf Among Us, based on DC Comics’ Fables series. Just like its developer, The Wolf Among Us’ promised sequel has also been through the ringer, but we’re finally going to learn more about it this week.

Game Awards and Summer Game Fest creator Geoff Keighley will air “a behind-the-scenes look at The Wolf Among Us 2,” according to a new tweet. We don’t know what we’ll see, but we do know we’ll see it on Twitch and YouTube this Wednesday, February 9 at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET. Keighley paired the announcement with the hashtag #TheWolfIsBack.

Wednesday, it's finally time: Greetings from Fabletown!



You’re invited to join me for a behind-the-scenes look at The Wolf Among Us 2 #TWAU2



Streaming live Wednesday 2/9, 10am PT on Twitch and YouTube#TheWolfIsBack pic.twitter.com/GoBIUWutMn — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) February 7, 2022

The Wolf Among Us 2 was most recently shown at The Game Awards 2019, under Keighley’s purview. At the time, we only saw Bigby Wolf and heard the voice of Snow in the trailer. Telltale Games recently outlined its future plans at the end of 2021, promising to reveal The Wolf Among Us 2 in 2022. That has certainly been proven true now.

The Wolf Among Us was the second major franchise to be adapted by Telltale after The Walking Dead became a massive success. The game released in 2013, meaning fans have been waiting 9 years to see more of the story.