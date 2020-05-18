Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 teases cross-play

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 developer Vicarious Visions has teased the introduction of cross-play when the game releases in September.

The feature has not been revealed at the remake’s announcement, but it is seemingly in development at the Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy studio.

Activision has a good amount of experience in the field now, having supported cross-play with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and the free-to-play battle royale Warzone.

“When the time comes, we will say more,” Jen Oneal, studio head at Vicarious Visions, told GameSpot in a recent interview.

The developer could still be verifying what it can do in terms of legal and technical things on the remake for having all the players, no matter if they’re on PC, PS4, and Xbox One, in the same sessions.

With the game launching on September 4, 2020, should cross-play be included in the package upon day one, there’s a chance we might be hearing more on that topic very soon.

On an unrelated note, Oneal also mentioned that the title is not implementing microtransactions at launch, with all the content available to be unlocked through playing.

“Everything that you see at launch is going to be unlocked with gameplay. We’re not planning on having monetization at launch,” Oneal revealed.

The studio head mentioned that, in case there should be requests for more, they could work on paid content after the September release, though.

In the meantime, players can enjoy all the levels from the original game, with ten of those in particular that have already stolen our attention.