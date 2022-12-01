Torrey Pines and Nadeshot are heading to PGA Tour 2K23 as part of December updates

The final month of 2022 has arrived and comes with new information for PGA Tour 2K23. 2K has announced that PGA Tour 2K23 will see many new additions across the various game modes over the coming weeks. Among those additions includes new clothing options, an iconic golfing course, and an interesting addition to the 2K23 roster.

On December 2, 2K will be adding the home of the Farmers Insurance Open to PGA Tour 2K23. La Jolla-based Torrey Pines will be coming to 2K23 as a playable course. This official PGA course will be added as part of a free content update.

Later in December, a new playable golfer will be added to PGA Tour 2K23. 100 Thieves founder Matthew “Nadeshot” Haag will be incorporated into the 2K23 roster beginning on December 15, which marks another collaboration between the two parties. Nadeshot previously collaborated to create a “Thieves Landing” course via PGA Tour 2K23’s Course Designer.

Starting in January 2023, PGA Tour 2K23 will launch the five-week-long “100 Holes Challenge,” a nod to Nadeshot. Players will be tasked with playing 100 holes per week in 2K23. Those who can complete that receive that week’s reward.

2K also announced that the PGA Tour 2K23 team will be adding more clothing items over the coming weeks. A new Dude Perfect hoodie, Greyson Clothiers apparel, and holiday gear will be made available over the coming weeks.

PGA Tour 2K23 will be made available alongside NBA 2K23 this holiday season in a digital bundle. PC players can buy both for $39.99, while PlayStation and Xbox owners can buy the two for $49.99. This offer will run from December 13-27.