All available courses in PGA Tour 2K23 – Full list

We are getting closer and closer to the release of the second official installment of the PGA Tour 2K franchise, PGA Tour 2K23. The latest golf game will feature some new golfers, as well as new courses, and some returning ones. So, which courses made the cut for PGA Tour 2K23? Let’s take a look at all the available courses that we know will be in the game.

All available courses in PGA Tour 2K23

The course list includes quite a few ones that were featured in PGA Tour 2K21, as well as some fresh courses. Here’s a look at all the available courses that will be in PGA Tour 2K23:

Atlantic Beach Country Club

Bay Hill Golf Club & Lodge (Arnold Palmer Course)

Copperhead (Innisbrook)

Detroit Golf Club

East Lake Golf Club

Quail Hollow Club

Riviera Country Club

St George’s Golf and Country Club*

The Renaissance Club*

TPC Boston

TPC Deere Run

TPC Louisiana

TPC River Highlands

TPC San Antonio

TPC Sawgrass

TPC Scottsdale

TPC Southwind

TPC Summerlin

TPC Twin Cities

Wilmington Country Club (South Course)*

Note: * denotes new course for PGA Tour 2K23.

Keep in mind a few things about this current list. First, there will be more courses made available to PGA Tour 2K23 after launch. 2K has stated that additional courses that are officially licenses, including Pebble Beach Golf Club, Spyglass Hill, and Torrey Pines North and South Courses, will be made available post-launch as free DLC.

Second, there will be a number of notable courses that will not be officially licensed for PGA Tour 2K23. This will almost assuredly included the courses for the four Majors, as EA Sports has an exclusive agreement for the licensing rights for those events. Those events will be a part of EA Sports’ upcoming golf game, EA Sports PGA Tour, that is slated to go live in the Spring of 2023.

This guide will be update to reflect future updates.