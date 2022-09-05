Tower of Fantasy update 1.5 brings the Artificial Island, home crafting, and more on September 15

Tower of Fantasy is getting a large update with its 1.5 patch, bringing an entirely new zone called the Artificial Island and a host of new features to the game, as well as new bosses, characters, Weapons, Simulacra, and more.

Announced via Twitter with a video detailing some of the new content, update 1.5 is coming on September 15, a little over a month since the game’s global release. The new Artificial Island zone is front and center for this update, a vast new area for players to explore, gather materials, and fight new enemies. Showcased in the trailer are the Ring Arena, Puddled Lake, and Rusty Iron Camp areas, which are the same verdant yet ruin-strewn plains as the Asperia world of the base game.

There’s also a new boss called the Interdimensional Frostfire Dragon, an enormous, flying mechanical dragon that shoots lasers and missiles from above. Showcased too is the ability to build a home using a base-building system that appears to be a simpler version of the kind found in open world survival and crafting titles.

Not directly mentioned in the trailer but heavily featured is the character Claudia, who is currently available as a Simulacra only on the Chinese servers for Tower of Fantasy. With her shown so prominently in the trailer, she’ll likely be the third limited event banner Weapon, following Frigg.

Tower of Fantasy content is liable to come quickly to the global version of the game, as it’s on a much more accelerated schedule than the initial Chinese releases, likely so the two can reach parity before another significant release occurs. With the Vera 2.0 update announcement already out via Gamescom, players won’t need to wait long for dozens and dozens of hours of additional content. There are also almost a dozen additional Simulacra and Weapons that did not release in the West, so even if content continues to come out at a fast clip, there are months of updates likely in the works for fans to enjoy.