Trans Witches Are Witches bundle features 69 projects from indie LGBTQ+ creators, if you need an alternative wizard game

KRITIQAL, a group aiming to uplift LGBTQ+ voices in the gaming space, is showing off a new bundle of games, zines, and music available for purchase. The group proudly mentions that all of the works featured in the bundle, titled “Trans Witches Are Witches,” come from LGBTQ+ creators.

The name of the bundle itself is a direct response to the transphobic comments made by Potterverse frontwoman J.K. Rowling, who has continuously made comments that enforce harmful stereotypes associated with the transgender community. Rowling has proudly labeled herself as a TERF — a Trans-Exclusionary Radical Feminist — and frequently uses her platform to voice disdain toward transgender people.

Introducing the Trans Witches are Witches bundle🧙‍♀️



– 69 magical works from LGBTQ+ creators

– $60, or the price of one AAA wizard game

– proceeds split evenly between participants

– no TERFs allowed



The creation of the bundle is a way for LGBTQ+ creators to productively and creatively voice their frustrations with Rowling while using the very franchise she created as a springboard. The phrase “Trans Witches are Witches” is a play on “Trans Women are Women,” a mantra frequently used by LGBTQ+ advocates in an effort to reduce the hate and stigma often placed on transfeminine people.

The announcement from KRITIQAL cleverly references that the cost of the bundle is equal to the cost of a certain triple-A wizard game and encourages viewers to reject the bigotry associated with Hogwarts Legacy. A subsequent tweet posted by KRITIQAL also mentions that an alternate edition of the Trans Witches Are Witches bundle is available for only $10, making all versions highly accessible. The eagerness to provide indie content for a low price is a refreshing change when compared to the practices of larger publishers, who often force players to pay triple-A prices for games that many feel are soulless or uninspired.

In a time where LGBTQ+ people are frequently subjected to questioning and skepticism surrounding their identities, funding projects created by smaller LGBTQ+ developers is a fantastic way to show support for the community while exploring new forms of media. While mainstream media fronted by LGBTQ+ people is still limited, the Trans Witches are Witches developers are inviting us to join their cozy coven.