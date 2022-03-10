Trish Una, Prosciutto join Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R as new playable characters

Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R is an upcoming fighting game, set to release for PC, Nintendo Switch, Playstation, and Xbox in Fall 2022. The game was revealed during Sony’s March 9 State of Play showcase. The game is promised to be the ultimate Jojo package, featuring up to 50 playable characters featured across the Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure universe. Recently, two new playable characters were revealed for the game.

These two characters are Trish Una and Prosciutto. The two characters were revealed are silhouettes in an image of the game’s leaderboard. Two images featured the appearance of Trish Una and Prosciutto, pointed out by Twitter user @Vishkujo.

Prosciutto is a minor antagonist who was featured in the fifth story arc of Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure, Vento Aureo. Meanwhile, Trish Una is a character who also appeared first in Vento Aureo.

Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R is a remaster of the original Jojo’s Adventure: All Star Battle, released in 2013. This new release will feature a new and improved version of the original combat system, featuring new dashes, combos, and other tools to play around with. The game will also feature multiple game modes, including the All-Star Battle Mode.