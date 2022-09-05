How to play Jotaro Kujo in JJBA: All Star Battle R – Combos, strategies, and more

The JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure manga and anime are split into different parts, with each section having its own protagonist. Jotaro from Part 3 is the most famous of all the JoJo protagonists and arguably the mascot of the franchise. As such, he is an all-rounder in All Star Battle R. He’s an easy character for anyone to pick up and try. He’s a good starting point character, and we recommend starting with a character like Jotaro before moving on to some of the more complicated characters.

Combos and Special Moves for Jotaro from JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure

Jotaro is best in close and mid-range melee combat, and he also has excellent reach with several good long-distant attacks. He is very versatile and capable of striking from anywhere on the stage. However, his moves are easy to read and can easily be blocked. His skills and specials are divided between User Mode and Stand Mode. Activating Stand Mode summons a character’s Stand and gives them extra reach. The front right trigger button (R1 on the DualShock) brings out a Stand, but not every character has a Stand.

List of Jotaro’s Skills and Specials

User Mode/Stand Mode – I stopped time… (Special)

Jotaro activates Stop Time, freezing your opponent in place. This move takes a while to charge and leaves you open. Your Heat Heart Gauge bars will gradually decrease as you remain frozen in time. You exit out of Time Stop once you run out of HH bars. The more HH bars you have available, the time between activation and stopping time is reduce.

User Mode – Back off. (Special)

Jotaro kicks forward.

User Mode/Stand Mode – ORA, ORA! (Skill)

Jotaro summons Star Platinum to hit his opponent with a barrage of fists. The area of effect depends on what basic attack button you press.

User Mode – Here’s your receipt! (Skill)

Jotaro summons Star Platinum to attack the opponent at an upward angle. The area of effect depends on what attack button you press.

User Mode – My Stand will be the judge! (Skill)

Star Platinum rushes forward to grab onto the enemy and throw them. The range of this move is dependent on what attack button you press.

Stand Mode – ORAAA! (Special)

Star Platinum hits the opponent with an uppercut.

Stand Mode – ORAAA! (Skill)

While performing ORA, ORA! in Stand mode, press the forward button and an attack button to finish the combo with a devasting punch.

Stand Mode – Star Finger (Skill)

Star Platinum charges and then extends his fingers to land a devastating strike at the enemy. Damage is determined by what attack button you press.

Stand Mode – Beat in a single breath! (Skill)

Star Platinum inhales to pull in your enemy. The move does not cause any damage, but it does close the distance between yourself and your foe.

User/Stand Mode – ORA ORA ORA ORA! (HHA)

You need to use two HH bars to perform this Heart Heat Attack. Star Platinum launches forward and attacks the foe with a barrage of punches.

User/Stand Mode – You pissed me off! (GHA)

You need to use three HH bars to perform this Great Heat Attack. Star Platinum strikes the opponent and proceeds to pummel the enemy with a series of fists and time-stopping.

Best Strategy for Jotaro

Even though Jotaro deals the most damage in close and mid-range, the best strategy when playing as Jotaro is to keep a decent distance away from your opponent. Most of his skills and specials have great reach; no need to be so close. Use moves like Star Finger to strike from far away. If you want to bridge the gap between you and your enemy, use Beat in a single breath! If you have enough HH Gauge saved up, you can use Time Stop to freeze your enemy in place and strike at them as much as you want. Jotaro is a simple character, don’t expect much depth when trying him out.