Risotto Nero finally joins JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure All Star Battle R, Golden Wind fans rejoice

The list of playable characters in JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure All Star Battle R is very substantial, including the likes of Jojolion and even creator Hirohiko Araki’s earlier series Baoh: The Visitor. That said, it’s not a complete list, and there are some major gaps that fans have been waiting to see filled. One of those is Golden Wind‘s Risotto Nero, and they were just announced as the first DLC character coming to the fighting game.

Nero is a major antagonist in the Golden Wind, yet he wasn’t part of the original roster despite that part of the story having one of the biggest lineups in the game. The JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure gaming Twitter account broke the news of his arrival, promising “more details coming soon.” We currently don’t have a release date for Nero, but replies to the tweet show just how excited fans are to see him revealed.

You have to obey your master…



Unless you happen to be Risotto Nero leading La Squadra Esecuzioni to find out the Boss' true identity…at all costs.



More details coming soon! #JJASBR! pic.twitter.com/2w28BaEMbV — JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R (@jojo_games) October 7, 2022

Nero ought to make a good addition to the roster not just because he’s a fan favorite, but also because of his fighting abilities. Nero commands the Metallica Stand, composed of little metallic creatures inside his bloodstream that give him magnetic powers. For those unfamiliar with the JoJo universe, he’s akin to Magneto from X-Men.

Nero is the first of four planned DLC fighters for All Star Battle R. The game’s season past costs $20 USD, and it includes all four characters, early access ahead of their arrival, and a bonus costume. The remaining three characters are unannounced at this time, but the JoJo series is chock-full of potential contenders. Plenty of them are being shouted out in replies to the Nero announcement tweet.

