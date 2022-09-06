How to play DIO in JJBA: All Star Battle R – Combos, strategies, and more

Dio Brando is one of the major villains in the JoJo Bizarre Adventure manga and anime. He serves as the main antagonist of JoJo Parts 1 and 3, and his son Giorno is the main protagonist of JoJo part 5. There are two versions of Dio in All Star Battle R, one based on his appearance in Part 1 and the other on his look in Part 3. Part 3 Dio is spelled with all capital letters, DIO. Part 3 DIO has the overpower Stand ability called the World.

Combos and Special Moves for DIO from JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure

DIO deals plenty of damage when he gets his hands on his opponent, and his Stop Time ability allows him to freeze his opponent. His skills and specials are divided between User Mode and Stand Mode. Activating Stand Mode summons a character’s Stand and gives them extra reach. The front right trigger button (R1 on the DualShock) brings out a Stand, but not every character has a Stand. The big difference between Part 1 and Part 3 Dio is that the latter has a Stand while the former does not.

List of DIO’s Skills and Specials

User/Stand Mode – Stop, time! (Special): DIO activates The World, stopping time. This move takes a while to charge and leaves you open. Your Heat Heart Gauge bars will gradually decrease as you remain frozen in time. You exit out of Time Stop once you run out of HH bars. The more HH bars you have available, the time between activation and stopping time is reduced.

User Mode – An absolute end (Special): DIO slams down a road sign at the opponent.

User Mode – So close! (Special): Teleports when taking blow or blocking. This move will cost you 2 HH bars.

User Mode – Right in front of me? (Skill): The World appears to deliver a single strike. The range of this move is determined by what attack button you press.

User Mode – I'll give you one chance. (Skill): . DIO walks toward the opponent, and if the opponent strikes him as he walks, DIO will deal a counterattack.

User Mode – He's… gone! (Skill): This is the counterattack that gets triggered if the enemy attacks DIO while performing I'll give you one chance.

User Mode – Oh, this suits me well! (Skill): DIO grabs onto the opponent, slams them on the floor, stabs them with his bare hand, and proceeds to drain the blood from them. This Skill restores some of DIO's health.

User Mode – And one more just in case! (Skill): DIO throws a knife.

Stand Mode – Useless, useless, useless, useless (Skill): DIO summons The World to hit his opponent with a barrage of fists. The range of this attack depends on what attack button you press.

Stand Mode – My Stand's full power! (Skill): It's the same as Useless, useless, useless, useless , except it's in the air and is unleashed in a diagonally downward direction.

Stand Mode – This is… The World! (Skill): DIO uses The World to Stop Time and teleport to deliver a powerful strike to the opponent. The move is unblockable, and the teleportation distance is determined by what attack button you press.

User/Stand Mode – Scared, are you (HHA): You need to use two HH bars to perform this Heart Heat Attack. DIO uses a roundhouse kick to throw his opponent.

User/Stand Mode – It's a steamroller! (GHA): You need three HH bars to perform this Great Heat Attack. DIO Stops Time and drops a steamroller on top of his enemy. He then starts hitting the steamroller until it explodes.

Best Strategy for DIO

DIO’s Skills and Specials do a lot of damage, and he’s best in close to mid-range combat. But he also has decent projectiles like And one more just in case, so don’t worry too much if your opponent moves away from you. His Time Stop abilities are very versatile, capable of closing the gap between yourself and your opponent and can effectively be used in conjunction with his other combos. However, using Time Stop will drain your Heat Heart Gauge Bar, which you may want to keep to power up some of your moves and combos.