Anime has become a massive industry, with some of the biggest gaming companies, such as Bandai Namco and Ubisoft, making games on it. As time passes, there are more and more games, but in such a massive collection of anime games, finding the best ones is a daunting task. To help you with that, we have compiled the 10 best anime games for PC and console.

10. Dragon Z: Kakarot

Image via Bandai Namco

If you want to re-live the entire Dragon Ball Z story, there is no better option than Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot. The RPG game features all the iconic scenes and characters you like, making it one of the best anime games.

9. JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R

Image via Bandai Namco

Jojo’s Bizare Adventures is one of the most beloved anime series, and the game does justice. It features a massive roaster with all your favorite characters that you can pit against each other or your friends. The gameplay has what it takes to immerse you in the game.

8. Jump Force

Image via Bandai Namco

Jump Force is a mixed bag, but the game has many good things. It features an original story with some of the most iconic characters from various animes, be it Light Yagami or Goku. Additionally, the local multiplayer will help you end many anime debates with your friends.

7. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles

Image via Sega

This title is one of the newer additions to the anime games, and it delivers all the Demon Slayer goodness in style. You can replay Tanjiro’s adventure of becoming one of the best demon slayers. The game also has PvP, where you can test your skills.

6. Attack on Titan 2

Image via Koei Tecmo Games

To no one’s surprise, Attack on Titan 2 is on the list. If you have always wanted to try the OEM gear to wipe out titans, here is your chance. It’s a great game with unique gameplay mechanics to match the anime.

5. Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom

Image via Bandai Namco

This anime-inspired RPG is one of the best games you can play. There are many similarities between Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom and Genshin Impact, whether in the abilities or the combat. The game never gets boring with its immersive story and mechanics.

4. Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4

Image via Bandai Namco

Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 is a dream come true for Naruto fans. The game has immersive gameplay that makes you feel like you are in the anime. Whether fighting the iconic villains from the series or taking on your friends in PvP, the game delivers all that perfectly well.

3. One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4

Image via Bandai Namco

One Piece is the biggest anime show out there, so when talking about anime games, it has to be on the list, and what better game than One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4. The game makes you feel like you are in One Piece, be it beating hundreds of enemies at once or fighting Big Mom at Whole Cake Island.

2. Genshin Impact

Image via HoYoverse

Genshin Impact is probably the biggest anime game among fans. It has everything you want from an anime game, great characters, story, gameplay mechanics, and more. Although the game supports multiplayer, there is no PvP, and it’s only available on Playstation, mobile, and PC – these might be the only downsides of this game.

1. Dragon Ball FighterZ

Screenshot by Gamepur

Dragon Ball FighterZ is hands-down the best anime game, having everything you want from an anime game and more. It’s a fast-paced fighting game with most of your favorite Dragon Ball characters. The game has an original storyline with new characters, making it perfect for all anime fans.