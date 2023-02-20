Trump and Biden have a heated battle in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet thanks to some AI voice bots

Yet another epic online battle between deepfaked Joe Biden and Donald Trump has hit the internet, and this time, we get to see the two square off in a Pokémon Scarlet and Violet battle. This particular video was made by Twitch streamer n9kai and has all of the mindless insult-throwing toxicity you have come to expect from the internet and these videos. Fair warning that this video is very NSFW.

In this video, we see Biden start off the battle with a Dragonite and Misdreavus, going up against Trump’s Iron Bundle (of course, named Impeach) and Armarouge. Just like in the presidential election, things quickly do not go Trump’s way, with his Armarouge and Indeedee being wiped from the battle, leading to a quick and salty forfeit.

If you have not been following this latest trend, Tiktok accounts have recently been posting a lot of these videos featuring the United States’ two most recent presidents going at it with their words in various video games like normal gamers do every day. The results have frankly been hilarious, as the conversations seem to be very close to what we expect these arguments would be if the two older gentlemen got really deep into internet culture. Other people represented in these kinds of videos have been Presidents Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, and George W. Bush, but the fights between Biden and Trump seem to be the most popular as they are the most recent presidents.

Related: Gotta build ’em all! Fan rebuilding Pokémon Gen 1 Kanto region in Minecraft

As much as we see the president on television and in the news all the time, it is truly comical to us that this may be the best example we have seen of these people acting like actual US citizens. Seeing them face off in the toxic voice channels of Overwatch, Halo, and more might just be the best joke of the year so far.