Gotta build ’em all! Fan rebuilding Pokémon Gen 1 Kanto region in Minecraft

The worlds of Minecraft and Pokémon have combined in a new fan project, where the entirety of the Kanto region from Pokémon Red & Blue is being created out of blocks. This will allow players to stroll through the 8-bit Pokémon overworld that kicked off the most prominent media franchise of all time and created a generation of lifelong fans of the series.

A user on the Minecraft Reddit page named ruotm0 has posted a video showing their current progress on rebuilding Kanto in Minecraft. Unlike the popular Pixelmon mods for Minecraft, this is all about creating an accurate representation of the world rather than filling it with usable Pokémon that can fight each other.

The Kanto project is incomplete, but the video has shown off locations like Pallet Town, Viridian City, Pewter City, Cerulean City, the entrance to the Unknown Dungeon, the Nugget Bridge, and Vermillion City. These include the routes linking these locations, with the same tree and one-way bush layouts used in Pokémon Red & Blue for those who want an authentic experience when strolling through Minecraft’s Kanto.

There is still a lot of the Kanto region that needs to be built, but seeing so much of the most memorable Pokémon region is a sight to behold. Those who remember playing Pokémon Red & Blue back in the Pokémania era had to let their imagination do most of the work as the Game Boy struggled to bring the Kanto region to life. As such, many players’ first memories of Pokémon involve the 8-bit sprites and overworld tiles, and this new Minecraft mod will give people a chance to see it through the eyes of a Pokémon trainer who is departing from Pallet Town on their journey to become a Pokémon Master.