Twisted Metal revival reportedly in development for PS5

A new Twisted Metal game is in development for PS5 from studio Lucid Games, according to a report from VGC. Sources have indicated to VGC that the revival is set to be built around a free-to-play model, and that its release will coincide with the upcoming Twisted Metal TV series in 2023. If the report is true, this will be the first Twisted Metal game in over a decade. The last entry in the series, itself also a reboot, was released on PS3 in 2012.

Earlier this year, Lucid Games released the vehicular combat game Destruction AllStars, which was briefly available as a free title for Playstation Plus subscribers. Player interest in Destruction AllStars quickly declined after launch, with the studio going so far as to add bots to the game back in May to compensate for its low player count. Despite this, sources told VGC that the studio is “trusted to do a good job with Twisted Metal.”

Recently, it was also confirmed that the Twisted Metal TV series will star Anthony Mackie, the new Captain America of the MCU. The series is being developed by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, best known as writers for the Deadpool and Zombieland films.