Two new legendary Pokemon make their debut in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet leaks

As Pokémon Scarlet and Violet come closer to official release, some community members have allegedly got their hands on a Pokémon Scarlet rom and have been releasing information about the hotly-anticipated Pokémon titles. From gameplay mechanics to new creatures, Pokémon Scarlet’s best-kept secrets are finally seeing the light of day, over a week before the title officially launches. One such secret is that there are two new legendary Pokémon arriving with the title.

As with a lot of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, leaks or no, there is still much about these two new legendary Pokémon that are enshrouded in mystery. Little is available at the moment, aside from a picture from a reliable leaker within Twitter. Names, abilities, and statistics are all the source of hot debate, and as is typical of legendary Pokémon’s, they are difficult to capture to determine their nuances.

One legendary Pokémon seems to share a similar build to the Porygon family, based on its angular designs and polygonal aspects, although its color scheme implies a ground-based archetype. The other could well be electric or water-based. Ultimately, however, it’s little more than conjecture for the time being until information can finally be confirmed.

TWO NEW LEGENDARY POKÉMON pic.twitter.com/dbKJl5YVIv — Centro LEAKS (@CentroLeaks) November 10, 2022

As Pokémon Scarlet and Violet nears closer to its official release, the leaks and rumors seem to pick up speed and popularity. It should be noted, however, that these leaks shouldn’t be considered factual until they can be confirmed in one of two ways. Either Nintendo or The Pokémon Company make a public statement confirming the authenticity of the leaks, or the game officially launches allowing players to confirm the leaks themselves.

The next part of the wildly popular Pokémon franchise, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, will release on November 18 for the Nintendo Switch.