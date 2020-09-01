Ubisoft announces second Forward reveal livestream

Only hours after Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier suggest that Ubisoft may have another press conference soon, the video game company announced on Twitter that a second Ubisoft Forward event will take place on September 10. Like its first event in July, the post promises this next showing will continue with more “reveals, updates, and surprises.”

Join us this September 10 for the latest reveals, updates and surprises at #UbiForward — Ubisoft (@Ubisoft) September 1, 2020 via Twitter

A 60-second video accompanied the stream, all from games that we already know of – Watch Dogs: Legion, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Rainbow Six: Siege, and Hyperscape. So, its likely fans will see more content being added to these games soon. For instance, there are questions surrounding Hyperscape and when its second season will start.

As reveals are being promised, viewers will have to keep an eye out for previously teased at titles, like Beyond Good & Evil 2, Immortals: Fenyx Rising (formerly known as Gods & Monsters), Rainbow Six: Quarantine, and Skull & Bones. Those ready for a second round of Ubisoft announcements can catch the show on Thursday, September 10 at 12pm PT, 3pm ET, and 8pm BST.