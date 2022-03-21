Report: Skull and Bones, Beyond Good and Evil 2, and more Ubisoft games getting a “massive showcase” soon

Reporter Tom Henderson has created a lot of buzz in the video gaming world, with stories about Battlefield 2042 potentially going free-to-play and an internal beta for long-awaited Ubisoft project Skull & Bones. The latter, plus a whole heap of other Ubisoft games, are at the center of the latest report.

Henderson writes on Xfire that Ubisoft is close to airing a “big games showcase event [that] has been in the works for some time.” We already know that E3 2022 is an online-only event (and rumors say may even be outright canceled), so there’s plenty of motivation for Ubisoft to do its own thing in the near future. Henderson reports that “a total of 20 games are lined up and ready for some form of an announcement in the near future.” Let’s take a look at the list:

Assassin’s Creed Infinity

Assassin’s Creed Rift

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

Beyond Good & Evil 2

Ghost Recon Frontline

Immortals Fenyx Rising sequel

Skull & Bones

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope

Prince of Persia: Sands of Time Remake

Prince of Persia (unknown title)

Roller Champions

Splinter Cell Remake

The Crew 3

The Division Heartland

The Division Mobile

XDefiant

It’s a very believable list on the surface. We already know that Ubisoft plans to release Mario + Rabbids, Avatar, and Skull & Bones before April 2023, so a showcase roughly a year out from that deadline makes sense. XDefiant dropped the Tom Clancy branding about a week ago, so that’s already in the gaming zeitgeist. Other titles need a kick in the pants, however. Beyond Good & Evil 2 has been stuck in development hell, and it’s reportedly still in pre-production even now. Roller Champions was just delayed, so some sort of showcase in lieu of the intended release date could be a make-good for that title at least.

In any case, it’s a long list of games that gamers are curious about. You’ll notice that the list is only 16 games long, versus the “total of 20” that Henderson mentioned. Should the reported showcase prove to be real and happening soon, that means we’re due for some surprise announcements for games we haven’t even heard of yet.