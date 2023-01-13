Ubisoft claims Beyond Good and Evil 2 still lives, despite recent culling of other titles

Beyond Good and Evil 2 has had a very tumultuous development cycle. Any significant progress on the title hasn’t been revealed to the public since the E3 2018 trailer, with the game’s original director, Michel Ancel, leaving the project in 2020 amid allegations of toxic leadership. With the recent reports that Ubisoft was canceling several projects, fans worried that Beyond Good and Evil 2 would be one of them. Fortunately, Ubisoft has claimed that the development of Beyond Good and Evil 2 has been unaffected.

PCGamesN reached out to Ubisoft for confirmation about the title. A Ubisoft spokesperson responded by saying, “Beyond Good and Evil 2’s development is underway and the team is hard at work to deliver on its ambitious promise.” Ubisoft’s response to Beyond Good and Evil 2 comes off on the heels of the company canceling three unannounced projects and postponing Skull and Bones again. The cancelations were Ubisoft’s response to Mario + Rabbids: Spark of Hope and Just Dance 2023’s underwhelming sales in 2022. Skulls and Bones, which has been hit by several delays already, has been postponed to sometime in 2023-2024.

When the initial reports of Ubisoft’s cancelations came to light, many feared that Beyond Good and Evil 2 would be one of them. Besides Ancel walking away from Ubisoft in 2020, no word on the project has been announced since the 2018 trailer. The Beyond Good and Evil sequel has now beaten Duke Nukem Forever’s record for the longest development for a video game, having been in active development for more than 15 years. The first trailer for Beyond Good and Evil 2 was revealed way back in 2008. After 2009, the project went silent before getting revived in E3 2017.

Though fans are relieved to hear Ubisoft hasn’t stopped development for the title, players are still concerned with the progress of the game. It’s been reported that the title has been going through a “development crisis” back in 2021, plus Ubisoft’s constant restructuring of projects has made fans anxious if Beyond Good and Evil 2 will ever reach the light of day.