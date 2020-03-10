“Ubisoft fully supports Nvidia GeForce Now”, not pulling games out of the cloud platform

In a note issued to Kotaku, Ubisoft has confirmed it is supporting Nvidia GeForce Now and won’t be pulling its games out of the cloud gaming service anytime soon.

“Ubisoft fully supports Nvidia’s GeForce Now with complete access to our PC games from the Ubisoft Store or any supported game stores,” Chris Early, the company’s SVP for Partnerships and Revenue, said.

“We believe it’s a leading edge service that gives current and new PC players a high end experience with more choice in how and where they play their favorite games.”

GeForce Now is a platform that allows gamers to play the titles they already own in a cloud environment, meaning they can take advantage of those games on any Android portable device or PC/Mac low specced computer.

The service has been sparking controversy in the games industry due to the lack of a commercial agreement between Nvidia and publishers when it was took out of its free closed beta.

The controversy has led multiple publishers, including Bethesda and Activision Blizzard, and smaller developers such as The Long Dark‘s, to ask the removal of their games from GeForce Now until a rediscussion of those terms will be made possible.

On the opposite side, we find Epic Games, which has recently shared its appreciation for the GeForce Now, claiming that it will find ways to improve its support further shortly. Currently, the only Epic game supporting the platform is Fortnite.

Incidentally, Ubisoft is also among the first publishers to support Google Stadia and has announced it will bring its uPlay+ subscription to the streaming platform in 2020.