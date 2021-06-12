Ubisoft title Rocksmith+ announcement and features leaked, closed beta starts today

Thanks to an email sent out prematurely, yet another Ubisoft title has been leaked ahead of the Ubisoft Forward presentation. This time the title in question is Rocksmith+, which is the follow up to the original Rocksmith that launched back in 2011.

According to the email, Rocksmith+ is an “interactive music learning subscription service” based game that teaches players how to play the guitar. Players can choose from several famous guitar brands including Gibson, Epiphone, and Kramer. Other features include realtime feedback, riff repeater, and an expansive library of songs.

In order to test out the game, Ubisoft will be launching a limited closed beta for PC starting later today, which likely includes those who received or will receive this leaked email. Below are a few images from what seems to be the official cover, as well as screens from the animated gif that was sent with the email, which shows off some of the visuals.

Image via Ubisoft

Image via Ubisoft

Image via Ubisoft

Image via Ubisoft

This is the third leak from Ubisoft today, with the first one from Nintendo America uploading a product page revealing Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope for Nintendo Switch on their official website too early. The second one was the early reveal of Far Cry 6’s season pass content.