Far Cry 6 DLC leaked ahead of presentation, lets you play as franchise villains

Ahead of the Ubisoft Forward event airing during E3 2021, Far Cry 6’s season pass has been leaked. Thanks to a video advert that briefly played on YouTube — before Ubisoft filed copyright claims to take them down — we now know the contents of the DLC.

According to the advert, which has been preserved in a Reddit post, the season pass will let players take control of villains from past games, including Vaas from Far Cry 3, Pagan from Far Cry 4, and Joseph from Far Cry 5. At this time there’s no additional news on how playing as a past villain will alter the plot and events of that respective game. However, from what we can see of the short video, each section is prefaced with the words “You are,” which hints at how immersive that experience will be.

This isn’t Ubisoft’s first leak today, as Nintendo America mistakenly uploaded a product page revealing Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope for Nintendo Switch on their official website. The Ubisoft Forward event will take place at 12 PM PT/3 PM ET and is sure to delve into Far Cry 6’s main game and DLC in more detail, as well as feature plenty of other titles.

Far Cry 6 will launch on October 7 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PC, Amazon Luna, and Google Stadia.