Ubisoft to end online support for 15 older titles on September 1

Ubisoft announced on Friday that it will shut down online services for quite a few of its older games — including Splinter Cell: Blacklist and several entries in the Assassin’s Creed franchise — on September 1. In a blog post, the company outlined 15 games set to be sunset come September.

Most of these games will still be playable offline, but you won’t be able to play any online multiplayer modes, link your Ubisoft account while in-game, nor purchase/install DLC. One of the affected games, however, will become fully unplayable once September arrives: Space Junkies. Ubisoft advised that as Space Junkies is a multiplayer-only title, you won’t be able to play the game going forward, so now might not be the best time to hop on this VR title. We’ve listed the fifteen games affected below:

Anno 2070 (PC)

Assassin’s Creed II (PC, PS3)

Assassin’s Creed III – 2012 release (PC, PS3, Xbox 360, Wii U)

(PC, PS3, Xbox 360, Wii U) Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood (PC, PS3, Xbox 360)

Assassin’s Creed Liberation HD (PC)

Assassin’s Creed Revelations (PS3, Xbox 360)

Driver San Francisco (PC, PS3, Xbox 360)

Far Cry 3 – 2012 release (PC, PS3, Xbox 360)

(PC, PS3, Xbox 360) Ghost Recon Future Soldier (PS3, Xbox 360)

Prince of Persia: The Forgotten Sands (PC)

Rayman Legends (PS3, Xbox 360, Wii U)

Silent Hunter 5 (PC)

Space Junkies – Multiplayer-only game (PC via HTC VIVE or Oculus)

(PC via HTC VIVE or Oculus) Splinter Cell: Blacklist (PC, PS3, Xbox 360)

ZombiU (Wii U)

According to Ubisoft, sunsetting these games will allow the company to focus on “delivering great experiences for players who are playing newer or more popular titles.” These fifteen titles will join a host of other Ubisoft games that have also had their online services shut down, including Rainbow Six Vegas 2, Splinter Cell: Conviction, and the original Ghost Recon.

As the company shuts down a handful of its titles, it also has quite a few games in the works, such as a Splinter Cell remake, the long-anticipated Skull & Bones, and a new multiplayer game — XDefiant. After skipping out on the various gaming showcases held throughout June, Ubisoft recently announced that it would be present at Gamescom in August, meaning we might get a first look at some of the company’s future offerings later this summer.