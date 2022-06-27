Ubisoft to showcase multiple upcoming games, likely including Skull & Bones, at Gamescom 2022

Earlier in June, fans were left to speculate about Ubisoft’s absence after the publisher completely skipped out on all the Not-E3 2022 showcases. We now know that Ubisoft was simply saving its goodies for August. Today, Ubisoft announced its participation in the Gamescom 2022 showcase, where we expect to see a number of announcements and reveals of upcoming projects, including the elusive Skull & Bones.

Related: Will there be an Ubisoft Forward 2022?

There is good reason to believe that Ubisoft will indeed show off the pirate game during Gamescom 2022, as the title was recently given an ESRB rating in North America. Previously, a rating by Korea’s rating board provided us another hint of its imminent release. The title has been in development for an exceptionally long time. It was originally revealed in 2013, at the time aimed at players starved for more pirate adventures akin to Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag.

The appetite for this type of pirate experience has not waned in the years since, with the popularity of Sea of Thieves and other similar games showing that players are willing to wait for a good pirate game. Hopefully, the long wait is almost over, and Ubisoft gives Skull & Bones the spotlight at this year’s Gamescom.

Gamescom 2022 will take place between August 24 and 28, and we expect Ubisoft to be a major presence at the conference. There are a great number of in-development Ubisoft titles that many players are looking forward to aside from Skull & Bones, including Beyond Good and Evil 2, a Splinter Cell remake, and Not-Tom-Clancy’s XDefiant, to name a few. The Division franchise alone has a number of upcoming projects to potentially reveal at Gamescom 2022, including a mobile version of The Division 2, and the extraction royale spin-off The Division: Heartland.