Until Dawn, The Dark Pictures developer’s new game The Quarry will be revealed tomorrow

About a month ago, Supermassive Games trademarked The Quarry, a project distinctly separate from its ongoing horror anthology series The Dark Pictures. Now it’s just about time to learn what the new game is all about.

Supermassive Games announced the reveal of its new game on Twitter. The official reveal is set for tomorrow, as of the time of this writing — Thursday, March 17 at 12 PM ET / 4 PM GMT. As the tweet says, The Quarry is an “all-new horror experience published by 2K” (as opposed to Bandai Namco, who publishes The Dark Pictures). We know next to nothing about the game itself, although the tweet does include an intimidating headline: “What doesn’t kill you will make your stronger.” That’s probably not a Kelly Clarkson reference.

The short video attached to the tweet pans down from a large moon to a van pulled over by a cop car, before rotating to a rear shot of a police officer. The dialogue we hear is an exchange between the officer some “new counselors” at a summer camp, and it ends with a vague threat about them not making it there. The Quarry’s cast has yet to be revealed, but one counselor sounds an awful lot like Skyler Gisondo, known for roles in The Righteous Gemstones and Licorice Pizza.

As for The Dark Pictures, there are still more games to come. The series was first announced in 2018 with Man of Medan, and three games have released since then. The Devil In Me is due this year, and five additional trademarks were registered in February, for a hypothetical total of nine titles.