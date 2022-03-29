how-to-get-more-tarot-cards-in-abermore

Tarot Cards are where you get your magical powers from in Abermore. They allow you to do all sorts of things, such as open locks, become invisible, and even ascertain an item’s value before picking it up. This guide explains how to get more Tarot Cards, so you can pick and choose which ones you take into each mission.

Where do you get Tarot Cards?

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can find Tarot Cards throughout each mission in Abermore. There are usually only two or three, but you may not need to use them all, so you can save them. This means that you can equip them for later missions that might be slightly more challenging. Each Tarot Card is usually in a vent somewhere around the properties you’re stealing from, so keep an eye out and explore each room you can.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Tarot Cards appear to be randomized, so there’s no way to guarantee which ones you get. However, you can buy specific Tarot Cards from Lady Luck in The Gutter. Lady Luck appears as a creepy fortune-telling machine, but she also sells Tarot Cards for a currency you can find in missions called Offerings. This is the only way to pick your Tarot Cards, meaning you’re at the mercy of Lady Luck in all other cases.