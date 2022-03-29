how-to-take-out-a-target-in-abermore

In Abermore, you’ll be tasked with stealing all sorts of things from the wealthiest and most lavishly decorated houses in the city. However, sometimes a client will also require you to give someone a scare. This guide explains how to take out a target so that you don’t do something you might regret.

What does “take out a target” mean?

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you’re asked to take out a target, this doesn’t mean that you need to kill them. If you do, you’ll lose points on your score at the end of the mission and could even fail it if this is your main objective. Taking out a target means you need to sneak up behind them and grab them by pressing the F key. This knocks them out, and you can then leave them wherever you want.

The idea with taking someone out is to knock them out and get them out of the way while you steal from them. You shouldn’t ever come close to killing someone unless specifically told to by a client, because killing someone can have dire consequences. Your target will be highlighted when you enter a mission, so you’ll be able to track their location and work around them, taking out all other witnesses before you take them out. This ensures that you give them the fright they need without the job feeling like a burglary.