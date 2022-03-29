how-to-craft-sleep-darts-in-abermore

There are many tools at your disposal in Abermore; not all of them are paranormal. As a thief, you need to make the most of any situation, including helping the sleepy staff get the rest they deserve in a stately home. This guide explains how to craft sleeping darts so that you can do just that.

What do you need to craft sleeping darts?

Screenshot by Gamepur

Sleeping Darts require two crafting materials instead of one like Lockpicks. You’ll need one soft material and two hazardous materials.

The soft material can come from newspapers or other similar sources. Hazardous materials are harder to find, but you should come across some hazardous crafting liquid in the cellars of the houses you pilfer from. Combine all of these, and you’ll end up with a single sleep dart.

When we first crafted a sleep dart, we thought we could throw it at an NPC to put them to sleep. Sadly, that’s not the case. You need the Blow Dart Launcher before you can use a sleep dart, so it’s not worth crafting any before you’ve purchased it. You get this weapon shortly after your first mission, but you’ll need to put some time in to earn more money before you can get it.