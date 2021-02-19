Valheim reaches 3 million copies sold in just over two weeks

Only 17 days into its existence, the Viking survival game no one expected, Valheim, has sold over 3 million copies on Steam. Even more impressive, the milestone has been reached only two days after selling 2 million copies.

Announced in a new Steam post, developer Iron Gate has stated that the massive achievement accompanies the over “60,000 ‘Overwhelmingly Positive’ reviews” on Steam, putting Valheim among the top 100 best-reviewed games on the platform.

Valheim’s momentum may have something to do with its popularity with streamers. The indie underdog is currently the seventh-most-streamed game on Twitch, with Iron Gate noting that over 20 million hours of gameplay have been watched.

Valheim doesn’t seem to just be a short-term trend, either. According to Steam, its current peak player count is just over 390,000 players — which beats the concurrent player base sizes of games like PUBG, Grand Theft Auto V, and even Rust. It is also more than double that of the 160,000 peak users it gathered just a week ago.

In the meantime, the attention has certainly left Iron Gate hard at work. The team of just five employees has already released a collection of patches, with future updates expected to lend players a new Sandbox Mode, more locations, as well as new ships, homes, and biomes.

