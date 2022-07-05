Valkyrie Elysium’s release date has possibly been leaked via the PlayStation Network

Today, fans uncovered a new trailer and details that indicates that Valkyrie Elysium’s release date is closer than we think. Much closer. The trailer contained never before seen gameplay footage of main characters and story beats and was found in the Japanese PlayStation Store.

Not only did the trailer uncovered by fans contain stunning new gameplay, but it also contained a date. This is believed to be the release date for Valkyrie Elysium, which was slated in the trailer as September 29, 2022. This means there are only a couple of months left to wait until the game is in our hands. However, if you check the Japanese PlayStation Store page now, it doesn’t list a release date. Thankfully, those who saw the trailer took a lot of screenshots and have shared them wherever they can. Find these soon because, based on the trailer takedown, they too likely won’t be around forever.

Unlisted Valkyrie Elysium trailer with September 29, 2022 release date has been found on the Japanese PS Store!https://t.co/CpeVVQuH0f https://t.co/batoIf6LUc — Genki✨ (@Genki_JPN) July 5, 2022

At the time of writing, the trailer that fans found in the depths of the Japanese PlayStation Store has been taken down. This only adds credence to the details that have now been shared all over social media. Square Enix has not spoken out to debunk these details, meaning they’re more than likely accurate.

Valkyrie Elysium is the latest entry in the beloved Valkyrie series. It’s set around the time of Ragnarok and stars a Valkyrie, a warrior who died in battle and has risen to fight once more. The title will feature inventive combat and mechanics, as the series is known for, in addition to stunning visuals that blend Norse mythology with cel-shaded graphics in a realistically rendered world. Players become the tool of Odin, the All-Father, and must save the world from doom as Ragnarok threatens to tear it apart.