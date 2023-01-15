Valve springs a major leak with its “entire asset repository” posted online

A major leak has occurred, this time revolving around Valve and its entire asset repository. A multitude of unreleased maps, models, and in-game items from titles such as Portal, Team Fortress 2, and Half-Life 2 were included in the revealing posts.

These leaks were first sent out through the Valve Cut Content Discord channel, where a user named Leakerwanderer began sending various messages containing zip files of in-game assets.

The first post from the culprit included an attachment simply named “episodic.” Though seemingly harmless, this particular file contained various assets from Valve’s popular virtual reality FPS, Half-Life: Alyx. Designs of numerous in-game elements were included in the file, with some even showing outlines of popular enemies such as the Headcrab.

Additional files would go on to be sent by the same user with most of them centering around popular entries like Portal, Counter Strike, and Half-Life 2. These revealing posts have since spread even further as they have similarly been popping up on various social media accounts.

One Twitter thread in particular has disclosed a variety of unreleased Team Fortress 2 assets, which most likely came from the same source. The leaked data includes images of different in-game maps, weapons, items, and cosmetics that may never see the light of day.

A quick-and-dirty collage of some interesting icons in the tf2 leak I haven't seen anyone mention yet



– Mop (Pyro)

– Canvas Shoes (Scout) (Blank Buck Turners?)

– Prep Cap (Scout)

– Victorian Boots (Demo)

– Generousest (Early Gifting Man?)

– Taunt Case (Early Reel Case?) pic.twitter.com/2lqVdaHBp1 — SnickerPuffs (@SnickerPuffs) January 13, 2023

According to the leaker, they had been holding on to these files since 2016. They had also been “toying around” with the idea of uploading it since then but held off on doing so after being threatened each time. However, they had decided to upload it after seemingly having been relieved from the legally binding agreement they had originally been tied to.

The poster has since remained silent after completing the series of uploads, indicating that this may be the last we hear from them.