Overwatch 2 is looking to give players more choice in their rewards, hinting at Coins being more earnable

Overwatch 2 may be addressing many players’ complaints about the game not being rewarding enough when Season 3 starts in about a month. While the message was vague, Executive Producer Jared Neuss has taken to Twitter to say some updates are coming in the next battle pass that should “help address the lack of choice in rewards” that the game currently sees.

We have some updates coming in S3 that we’ll be talking about soon to help address the lack of choice in rewards.



I’ll keep it vague for now. 😁 — Jared Neuss (@OhReallyJared) January 13, 2023

Currently, rewards in Overwatch 2 are very sparse. If you buy the battle pass, you have an 80-tier track of skins, voice lines, and more, but outside of that the chance to fill out your cosmetic library is pretty much exclusive to the in-game shop. There have been intermittent opportunities to get skins from Twitch Drops and completing seasonal event challenges, but those have been minimal at best and are mostly old skins that past players already have.

Speaking speculatively, the most likely change coming in the new season would be to earn some of the game’s microtransaction currency, Overwatch Coins, more readily. Overwatch Coins are spent in the shop to get new skins, bundles, and even characters that you missed out on in past battle passes. Giving players more to earn would also help some players spend a little more on the game, which we all know is what Blizzard wants. It would be good for both sides.

If we were to guess, Blizzard will likely expand the premium battle pass to give players who pay and play through the track more Coins. As it stands now, you get very little for completing 11 weekly challenges outside of the battle pass and that is it. We would also hope that the 60 Coins you get for completing those challenges now (roughly about 60 cents of real-world money) would be increased to at least 100 Coins since it can be challenging to meet those requirements.

Whatever announcements come out soon for the future of Overwatch 2’s rewards, it needs to be something that gets players excited about grinding through games and feeling the time they invest into the game is more important than the money in their wallet.