Vampire: The Masquerade – Justice Lets You Drink Blood In VR

A new Vampire: The Masquerade game has been announced, and this one will put you inside the skin of an undead predator, as Vampire: The Masquerade – Justice is a VR title. This marks the second VR game in the World of Darkness franchise, following Wraith: The Oblivion – Afterlife in 2021, which focused on the ghostly side of the series.

The Vampire: The Masquerade series has had some poor luck with video games of late, with the battle royale Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodhunt ending development after only a year and the long-anticipated Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 remaining in production hell. This doesn’t mean that the World of Darkness license is dead, as there is still a lot of scope for new games in the franchise.

The Masquerade – Justice Gives Players A Taste Of Vampire Life

The next World of Darkness game is taking place in virtual reality, as Vampire: The Masquerade – Justice has been announced for the Quest 2 & 3 and the PS VR2, with a launch window of late 2023. The game follows a vampire named Justice, a member of the Banu Haqim clan, on a mission to avenge the death of her sire. The first trailer for the game is available on the official Fast Travel Games website.

Justice is set in Venice, with the player using the city as their hunting grounds. Justice can use the power of Blood Sorcery to defeat her opponents from afar or snipe them from a distance with her crossbows while hiding under the invisibility of her Obfuscate powers. She will need all the weapons at her disposal to face the Hecata clan, who specialize in necromancy and enslaving mortals into their death cult.

It’s refreshing to see the Banu Haqim clan (formerly known as the Assamites) in a starring role in a Vampire: The Masquerade video game. Usually, the Brujah, Toreador, or Tremere are given the focus due to their popularity and suitability as clans for video game characters. Vampire: The Masquerade – Justice is meant to be an adventure RPG, so there’s a lot of scope for showing off the Banu Haqim’s stealth powers and unconventional magic.

The World of Darkness is filled with potential in the gaming space, but the final products have been hit or miss. There’s also the case of some games being excellent but not matching the source material, as with Bloodhunt. Hopefully, Vampire: The Masquerade – Justice has what it takes to capture the World of Darkness experience while still being fun to play.