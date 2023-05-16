VTM – Bloodhunt Is Ending Development After Only A Year

Another live service game will bite the dust, as the studio behind Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodhunt has revealed that development on the game is coming to an end. Those who wish to continue hunting in Prague’s streets will still be able to do so for a little longer, as the servers will remain up for the time being.

VTM – Bloodhunt is a battle royale title set in the world of the Vampire: The Masquerade tabletop RPG. The game is set in the city of Prague, as a poisonous red mist has been dispatched to deal with the vampires who reside there. It’s up to the players to become the last Kindred standing, as they use firearms, melee weapons, and their vampiric disciplines to defeat their foes.

Bloodhunt had a lot of things that set it apart from the standard live service gameplay loop, but it seems it wasn’t enough to keep the game afloat. Developer Sharkmob has announced on the official Bloodhunt Twitter account that development on the game is ending, with an update on the Bloodhunt website revealing that it didn’t attract a big enough audience to maintain its costs.

The streets of Prague aren’t emptying just yet, as Sharkmob also announced that the servers would stay up for as long as there is an active playerbase. There will be new systems in place to allow players to unlock the cosmetics in Bloodhunt, with the capacity to spend real money in the game coming to an end before September 26.

A voting system will also be implemented in Bloodhunt, allowing players to change aspects of the game and keep it fresh. This will be part of the game’s final content patch, though smaller maintenance patches could be issued further down the line.

Bloodhunt had a rocky launch, but it brought some fun new ideas to the genre, and it had one of the most visually impressive locations of any modern battle royale. Then again, it was trying to break into one of the most challenging genres in the industry, and it’s not surprising to see the game shut down, despite its quality. We can also chalk up the failure to the curse that seems to surround the World of Darkness brand, as Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 is still trapped in development hell, so maybe it’s the Camarilla shutting down all these great games.