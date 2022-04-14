Volition will show off Saints Row character customization in an “ultimate showcase” next week

It’s been several months since the last Saints Row trailer. What’s more, the game was originally meant to be out by now, but it wound up being delayed out of February and into August. Fans eager for new details will fortunately not need to wait much longer, as the game’s official Twitter has confirmed a new showcase for next week.

Specifically, the showcase will focus on a key aspect of the Saints Row series: character customization. Developer Volition seems eager to amp up fans in preparation, calling it the Ultimate Customization Showcase, which hopefully means they’ll be going into plenty of detail.

The showcase will take place at 12 PM PT / 8 PM BST / 9 PM CEST on April 20 and can be watched on YouTube and Twitch. The only detail we know is that Mica Burton will be hosting it. There’s no word on how long it will run for.

Although this is the fifth mainline entry in the series, the new Saints Row is a complete reboot. After Saints Row IV saw players become the President of the United States, go to space, and get superpowers, the reboot looks to return to a much more grounded setting. The initial announcement was met with a lot of displeasure from fans, but Volition remains committed to the new direction.