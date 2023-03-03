Warframe expansion, The Duviri Paradox, gets a full gameplay demo featuring roguelike mechanics and a new entry point for all players

The long-awaited Warframe expansion, The Duviri Paradox, was given an in-depth gameplay reveal during Warframes Devstream 168 broadcast. The team at Digital Extremes also revealed the next Prime Warframe alongside Tennocon 2023 plans. A bevy of quality-of-life changes was also shown and detailed during the show.

The Duviri Paradox expansion was initially delayed out of Winter 2022, and the team at Digital Extremes also pushed back the January Duviri Paradox gameplay stream. The Citrines Last Wish update was released in February to fill the gap. Devstream 168’s gameplay demonstration picks up where Tennocon 2022’s debut left off, with a detailed look at the Drifter and the open world of Duviri when the opening quest is completed.

The Duviri Paradox delivers an entirely new kind of #Warframe experience this April that both veteran and new players can jump into!



See the full-length Official Cinematic Trailer later this month, and more Duviri news very soon. https://t.co/wnYSgcq2ZW pic.twitter.com/olfnHhrRAt — WARFRAME (@PlayWarframe) March 3, 2023

The Duviri Paradox takes place in an alternate dimension, and new players can choose to begin their characters with this content or the original Warframe story. Eventually, these alternate dimensions will cross over, but this decision is designed to allow new players a quick way to hop in and play with veteran players without a long grind. A cinematic teaser trailer with a planned April release date for this long-awaited expansion was unveiled to open the stream.

After its original debut trailer during the Tennocon 2019 event, the Warframe community has consistently wondered when this expansion would arrive in the live game. Memes such as Primed Soon were the default answer whenever the Warframe community raised the question of its release.

In addition to a comprehensive look at the Duviri Paradox, the next Prime Access was also revealed. It stars the fan-favorite, shield-creating Warframe as the star of this premium bundle. Larkspur and Shade are getting the Prime treatment. Hildryn Prime was shown off sporting a Surator Prime Syndana accessory.

Hildryn Prime is slated to be released on March 15, and the Duviri Paradox expansion is tentatively scheduled to release across all platforms in April.