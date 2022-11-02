When does The Duviri Paradox release in Warframe? Answered

The Duviri Paradox is the next major expansion coming to Warframe. The Duviri Paradox was initially revealed during the 2019 Tennocon Live event. It showed the Tenno, fully grown into an adult in an alien world, mounted on a horse. It was very different than anything in Warframe then, and it’s been anticipated ever since. This guide will explain when to expect the Duviri Paradox release in Warframe.

When does the Duviri Paradox expansion release?

The Duviri Paradox was fully revealed during the 2022 Tennocon Live event with an extensive gameplay trailer featuring many new features and characters. A release date of Winter 2022 was given for the update, with the Veilbreaker quest billed as its official lead-in.

image via Digital Extremes

During the monthly Warframe Devstream 165 broadcast, the team at Digital Extreme’s announced a delay for the Duviri Paradox expansion. The group stated they didn’t feel the timing was right and decided to push the anticipated update into 2023. They haven’t specified an exact date yet. Still, they will have a Duviri-themed Devstream in January 2023 with details and new content for the latest open-world arriving alongside this expansion.

In its place, the team announced a significant Winter update that will take its place. It’s called “Lua’s Prey” and will feature the 51 Warframe named Voruna. This update is also adding two new Survival mission types on Lua. These updates and Voruna will feature lore and a story that leads into the Duviri Paradox and will give players a tease of what will come.

Voruna can be earned from the quest and missions in Lua’s Prey update. This Warframe will be the 51st character added to the game. Her design and concept were created with famous comic book artist and game designer Joe Madureira.