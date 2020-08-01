Warframe’s Heart of Deimos is an open-world built from Infested nightmares, and it arrives on August 25

As Tennocon 2020 comes to a close, Warframe developer Digital Extremes has announced that the Heart of Deimos they have been teasing is a new open-world area. Deimos is a world at war, as the Infested slowly advances on the remnants of a society left behind by the Entrati family. The Entrati harbor their own deep secrets, and many of the horrors that you will witness on this moon can be traced back to their experiments and meddling. We have plenty of screenshots that you can view to get a good idea of what will be killing you when the expansion releases.

Heart of Deimos will also be the first major update that launches on all platforms at the same time. No matter if you play on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or Switch, you will be downloading Heart of Deimos on August 25.

The update will contain the new open-world area, as well as all manner of new game mechanics. The Helminth Chrysalis System is sure to be a game-changer. You can sacrifice Warframes to the Infested room on your Orbiter, drawing a power from them and then transferring it into another Warframe. For the first time ever you will be able to switch powers between Warframes in the game.

The surface of Deimos will hide Necramechs, powerful robotic machines that you can pilot with your Operator. You will need to fight them, and fight in them, turning their devastating firepower against your enemies.

The impact of the Infested goes beyond combat, however, as Deimos will have its own version of the K-Drive. Velocipods are massive insects that you can conserve or ride. These weaponized bugs will allow you to zoom around the surface, and destroy your enemies on the go.

The game’s next Warframe has also been revealed. Xaku, the Broken Frame, is fused together from pieces of three different Warframes, wielding the power of the Void. You will be putting them back together when the expansion arrives on August 25.

On top of all that, the update will also introduce the New Player Experience, a reworking of the opening hours of the game that the community has been wanting for some time. The New Player Experience promises to make getting into Warframe a smoother experience for beginner Tenno.