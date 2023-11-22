Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2 Fans Rejoice Following 2024 Delay Announcement

Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2, the highly anticipated sequel to the 2011 original, has been given a hefty delay until next year to give the game more time in the oven. While this might be disappointing for some, many fans are hopeful the game will be the better for it.

Related: Warhammer 40k: Rogue Trader – Release Date, Preorder, & Trailers

The Long-awaited Sequel Will Now Be Released Sometime In The “Second Half Of 2024”

The news of the game’s delay comes via Focus Entertainments in their “update on execution of the line-up and partnerships” press release. In it, they explain that Space Marine 2 will no longer be released in winter 2023 and has been moved to the second half of 2024 to give the team time to “properly polish the game and to ensure the best possible experience.” They go on to say they are committed to releasing a game that will be of “the highest quality and that exceeds the expectations of the countless fans of the franchise.”

While usually a delayed game can be an upset for fans, a lot of the community is actually more hopeful following the news. On Reddit, several posts from fans say they would rather the game be delayed if it means it will be a better product. One comment that sums up the general mood simply reads, “That’s ok. As long as it’s awesome, I can wait.” Amongst all this, others suggested those eager to play games in the 40K universe try the original release of more recent titles such as Darktide to hold them over.

First revealed back in December 2021, Space Marine 2 will continue the story of Captain Titus of the Ultramarines, who in this futuristic shooter will be fighting to defend the Planet Avarax from the Tyranids, an alien race that ravages any planet they happen to find. At this point, it has been over 12 years since the original game’s release back in September 2011, so it’s been a long wait for fans.

Given that we have only seen a small taste of the gameplay from a video released back in August and not much else, it’s not too surprising that the game has been delayed, especially since there isn’t much of 2023 left for it to release. But, with fans having waited so long already, they seem pretty content to wait just a little longer till they can return to burning the Xenos in the Emperor’s name.