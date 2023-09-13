Warhammer 40k: Rogue Trader – Release Date, Preorder, & Trailers

Warhammer 40K: Rogue Trader is the upcoming CRPG set in the Warhammer 40k universe and is being developed by Owlcat Games, who have previously worked on the popular CRPG Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous. The game will be the first time the Warhammer universe has entered the CRPG genre, and it’s looking to be a huge, epic offering with plenty of choice, customization, and deep gameplay that those in the genre and fans of the IP are hoping for.

If you are looking to dive into this universe, we’ve got all the details on the upcoming release right here in this guide for you, including its release date, editions, and trailers.

Everything to Know About Warhammer 40K: Rogue Trader

Image via Owlcat Games

Players take on the role of Lord-Captain of a voidship, and will travel across the Koronus Expanse in a story-driven adventure that looks to be the most open and exploration-focused Warhammer offering we have seen. Players can create their own character in the game, with various stats and traits that will affect gameplay and story moments. Additionally, the game will feature plenty of choices for players to make that will impact the world, characters, and story.

Along with that, you can expect plenty of customization, RPG elements like skills, leveling up, gear, and a deep combat system with plenty of variety, as well we ship combat and plenty of companions to meet along the way.

What Is the Release Date for Warhammer 40K: Rogue Trader

Image via Owlcat Games

Warhammer 40K: Rogue Trader will be released on December 7, 2023, for PC (via Steam, Epic, and GOG), PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S.

Given this will be the first foray into the CRPG genre, we can expect a lot of players will be excited to jump in on this new take on the universe, and given the genre is known for huge amounts of depth and lengthy stories, its shaping up to be a truly epic title for the license.

All Preorder’s and Editions of Warhammer 40K: Rogue Trader

Image via Owlcat Games

There are five different editions for Warhammer 40K: Rogue Trader, each with bonuses and some extra content for players, including a collector edition. It is currently only available to preorder on PC.

Core Digital Pack

The core digital pack is the standard version of the game and comes with a digital copy of the game on your choice of PC storefront, access to the Beta, and a role in the official Discord server with a picture. This will cost you $39.99.

Premium Digital Pack

The Premium Digital Pack comes with everything in the previous edition, as well as a set of three exclusive in-game items, a unique Voidship model, and your name will be featured in the game’s credits. This will cost you $49.99.

Ultimate Digital Pack

The Ultimate Digital Pack comes with everything mentioned in the previous versions, as well as the digital soundtrack, a digital artbook, and a ready-to-print poster, and you will be able to find your name at an in-game location called the Shrine of Remembrance. This will cost you $69.99.

Developer’s Digital Pack

The Developer’s Digital Pack includes everything from the previous versions, a special thanks in the credits, alpha access, and a special alpha supporter banner. It’s worth noting that with the game close to release, this pack may not be the best option, as we don’t expect there to be any more alpha testing. This pack will set you back $99.

Collector’s Edition

Image via Owlcat Games

The collector’s edition is for the most diehard Warhammer fans and comes with everything in the Developer’s Digital Pack, including all the other content from the previous editions.

Additionally, you’ll get an 8-inch painted figure of Cassia, a companion in the game, a hardcover artbook, Warrant of Trade papers you can personalize with your name, a Rogue Trader bander, and a sticker pack. As expected, it’s pretty pricey, coming in at $299.

All Warhammer 40K: Rogue Trader Trailers

Image via Owlcat Games

Here, we have listed the currently available Warhammer 40K: Rogue Trader Trailers.

This is the official announcement trailer, released on June 1, 2022.

This is the official main theme for Warhammer 40K: Rogue Trader, released in October 2022.

This is the official gameplay trailer, released on November 17, 2022.

This is the official location trailer, released on April 19, 2023.

This is the feature trailer, released on May 25, 2023

This is the companion trailer, released on August 23, 2023.