Warhammer 40k: Space Marine 2 takes a swing at the alien hordes in 2023

Focus Entertainment and developer Saber Interactive have revealed yet more details about its bloody, action-packed sequel Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 with a new trailer featuring gameplay of the titular Space Marine hero Titus sawing, shooting, and just maiming his way through massive hordes of Xenos.

While this trailer mainly focuses on the the forces of the Tyranids, we still don’t know what other foes we could face in this new title. In Warhammer 40,000 stories, the Tyranids are a hive-mind collective of aliens that have the ability to adapt to their foes by being able to steal their genetic information. Several civilizations have fallen to the Tyranids, but seldom do they win when the Ultramarines come to call. The trailer features classic Space Marine mantras that drive home the odds that Titus comes up against. Dozens, if not hundreds of aliens can litter the battlefield and every single one of them is vulnerable to Titus’ fury.

Gameplay looks very meaty and has tons of impact to using melee weapons such as a Chainsword or the gigantic Thunder Hammer. Ranged weapons also deliver a visceral feeling with loud sounds, lots of smoke and fire, and a real kind of feeling that you’re using a firearm that fires a very large bullet down-range. This could be a very promising sequel that addresses a lot of what didn’t quite follow through on its predecessor. It’s clear Saber Interactive know how to iterate on what made Space Marine good and what they fixed to make it feel even more like one very angry man versus lots of just as angry aliens with very sharp teeth.

Saber Interactive also showed off details for a physical Collector’s Edition of Space Marine 2 that comes with a bust of Titus with his Chainsword grappling with a Tyranid. Other goodies with this edition include a Steelbook case with unique artwork on the cover and 64-page booklet called “The Art of Making of Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2.”



Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 will be out sometime in 2023 for PC, Playstation 5, and Xbox Series X\S.