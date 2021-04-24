Warzone developer steps up hiring to support the game’s growth and keep up with ideas

Call of Duty: Warzone keeps on producing numbers for Activision. The free-to-play battle royal game has been out for just over a year and has stacked up over 100 million players during its timeframe. With the growth of the game, its developer has had to bring in some new hires.

In an interview with VGC, the creative director at Raven Amos Hodge discussed the growth and how the studio is keeping up with it. He stated: “I can tell you we’ve been hiring like crazy at Raven. We have jobs posted all over the place and we’re looking for new talent If any of your readers out there are interested… we have more ideas than we can do.”

The success of Warzone can’t be undersold. However, with the free-to-play nature of the game and being a game as a service style product, Raven and Infinity Ward must always be coming up with new ideas to retain its player base and keep them engaged on the product. Now that both PlayStation and Xbox players can play the game without even having an Xbox Live Gold of PlayStation Plus Subscription, there is even more pressure on the studio’s to come up with cool ideas so that they don’t lose its player base.

