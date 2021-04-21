Players no longer need Xbox Live Gold to play free-to-play titles like Fortnite and Apex Legends

Earlier this year, Microsoft announced a price hike for its Xbox Live Gold service. As you’d expect, that move was met public outcry and the company quickly reversed the decision. However, included in that reversal was the reveal that free-to-play games would finally be free-to-play on Xbox sometime soon. No longer would players need Xbox Live Gold to play games like Fortnite, Apex Legends, or Rocket League. On April 21, that change has finally happened.

Players now have access to over 50 different free-to-play games for the incredibly low price of free. As mentioned above, this includes all kinds of heavy-hitters. But beyond that, there are so many different types of games now available for fans to hop into without Xbox Live Gold. From games like Warframe to Smite to Path of Exile, the options available are staggering. Plus, now you don’t need Live to play Warzone, which is huge.

This is also quite the get for families. Now, parents no longer have to pay for Xbox Live Gold to let their kids hop into something like Roblox with their friends. Sure, some parents might want that buffer, but taking away that financial barrier is undoubtedly helpful for families.

Starting today, all Xbox players can access online multiplayer at no charge for a library of over 50 free-to-play games. Details here: https://t.co/2QgKeaSffi — Xbox Wire (@XboxWire) April 21, 2021

Regardless of your situation, this a move that’s been a long-time coming from Microsoft. It’s always felt weird to have Xbox Live forced on you, so this is a very consumer-friendly decision from a company that’s been mostly knocking it out of the park from that standpoint recently. For the full list of games available, make sure to check the official site.