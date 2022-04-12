Weird West passes 400,000 players as new zombie event begins

Weird West is off to a great start: the impressive immersive sim has hit 400,000 players since its launch about two weeks ago. This is according to a press release, which celebrated the milestone and revealed the game’s content roadmap.

That number of players is certainly worthy of celebration, and Weird West’s day-one launch on Game Pass for Xbox and PC surely played a big part in reaching it. It’s available on PlayStation as well, but here are the minimum and recommended PC specs if you’re looking to play it on your personal machine.

If you jump in now, you’ll be just in time for the game’s first free live event. “Live” is a funny word to use here, since the community event centers on a plague that’s turning people into zombies. Expect to fight a lot more undead until the disease is cured. You can get a quick preview of The Plague with the new trailer below.

The trailer also includes Weird West’s roadmap, which mentions four additional updates coming down the road. A content pack, something called Nimpossible Mode, another event dubbed Caged Ones, and mod support are all in the works. Like The Plague, they’ll all be free, and developer Wolfeye Studios says there are “more to come.” The Plague is live now, while the other roadmap items are currently undated.

Prior to The Plague, Wolfeye released the game’s first major update. It included the usual bug fixes and balance changes, and it also made moving and selling items much easier.