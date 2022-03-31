Weird West PC requirements — minimum and recommended specs

Weird West is out now, and if you’re looking to play the impressive immersive sim on PC, then you’ll need to know if your machine can handle it. Considering the game launched on Game Pass for Xbox and PC, there are going to be lots of folks trying it out.

You can peep the game’s Steam page for all the specs (or just scroll down a tad more). Most machines ought to be able to handle the recommended specs or even crank things up to a higher resolution — there’s nothing particularly taxing for your machine or your wallet on the list. The recommended GPUs, usually the most demanding component of these spec lists, top out at the GeForce GTX 1050 and Radeon RX 450.

Minimum System Requirements

OS: Windows 10

Processor: Intel Core i5-2380 or equivalent / AMD FX-6100 (6 * 3300) or equivalent

Memory: 6 GB RAM

Graphics: GeForce GTX 650 Ti (1024 MB) / Radeon HD 7770 (1024 MB) or equivalent

Storage: 16 GB available space

Recommended Specs

OS: Windows 10

Processor: Intel Core i7-6950X (10 * 3000) or equivalent / AMD Ryzen 7 2700 (8 * 3200) or equivalent

Memory: 12 GB RAM

Graphics: GeForce GTX 1050 (2048 VRAM) / Radeon RX 460 (4096 MB) or equivalent

Storage: 16 GB available space

Weird West is available now on the aforementioned Xbox consoles and PC, and you can grab it on PlayStation as well. You can peruse the full trophy and achievement list for the game if you wish — it might help you decide what story-shifting choices to make.