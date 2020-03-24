Witcher strategic card game Gwent launches on Android devices

CD Projekt Red’s collectible online card game Gwent has finally released on Android today, with a free bonus available to those who log in using the new app.

The game, based on and played in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, is a strategic card game played over the best of three rounds that requires deck and card management skills. You can typically use as many cards as you wish to force the game, but playing too many too early can leave you exposed over the final two rounds.

Gwent is free-to-play and has been available on PC since October 2018, and on iOS since last October. The game was also previously available on PS4 and Xbox One, but these versions of the game were discontinued in December as the devs looked to focus support for the PC and mobile versions of the game.

Those who install and login to the game on the new Android version of the game will be able to claim an Ultimate Premium Keg, which will unlock a number of premium cards that can include cards from any set, including the base set and all expansions.

GWENT on Twitter To celebrate the launch of GWENT on Android we’re giving out 1 free Ultimate Premium Keg upon longing into the game on Android! Be sure to get yours today! Offer ends March 31st at noon!

The game is fairly sizeable at over 2GB in size, so it’s recommended that you download the game on Wi-Fi to avoid taking up a huge amount of mobile data, while also ensuring that you have enough storage space on your device. If you have an account already, you can carry your progress to this version of the game.

Gwent has a fairly steep learning curve, but it is also deeply rewarding once you have got the hang of the mechanics. With the game now accessible to millions of Android users, it’s a good time to start your Gwent card collection.