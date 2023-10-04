Wizard With a Gun Official Gunmancer’s Diary: Exploring the Shatter Trailer Hypes Gameplay

Wizard With a Gun is an upcoming Co-Op Sandbox Survival Shooter set in the wild world comprised of arcane firearms, time travel hijinks, eldritch horrors, and a whole lot of chaos. It’s a game published by Devolver Digital and Galvanic Games (best known for other games like Some Distant Memory and Gurgamoth) that many indie game fanatics have been eagerly awaiting.

And, thankfully, we’ve got some more Wizard with a Gun news to share. On October 2, 2023, Devolver Digital dropped a new WWaG trailer on their official YouTube channel that gave us a bit of a deeper look at the game as a whole. Not only did this renew the excitement of many people and remind them the game is set to release in just a few short weeks, but it also answered many questions players have had for the game since it was first announced.

A Quick Overview of Wizard With A Gun

Image Via Gunmancer's Diary: Exploring The Shatter Trailer

For those seeing this game for the first time, Wizard with a Gun has been described as a multiplayer survival procedurally-generated sandbox set in a world long after the apocalypse that the characters are desperately trying to fix. In this game, players take control of a ‘Gunslinger’ that’s been given the task of fixing a world broken by Chaos using their Wizard/Witch-like arcane firearms, the Tower they’ve been given access to that they can use to ‘rewind’ time, and a whole lot of other random resources.

Not that every game needs to be described using other games, but the most common comparison people seem to be using for Wizard with a Gun is its Don’t Starve meets Bastion or even Don’t Starve meets Enter the Gungeon. In this game, you’ll be collecting resources, crafting new guns, researching new types of ammunition, and slowly uncovering the mystery of what happened to this fractured world (either on your own or with a friend).

Gunmancer’s Diary Trailer – All The New Info It Showed

Image Via Gunmancer’s Diary: Exploring The Shatter Trailer

The game had one last beta before its release from September 29, 2023, to October 2, 2023, and in this demo/beta, fans got an even more in-depth look at the gameplay loop of Wizard with a Gun as well as the overall core mechanics.

However, the most recent “Gunmancer’s Dirary” posted on the official DevolverDigital YouTube channel shows off even more of the game. In this brief minute-and-a-half trailer, we see a slew of new NPCs, such as an adorable little Cthulhu-esque Gunsmith, Old Joshua, and a Potion-Maker named Grandma Bogfen. Not only that, but we also get a sneak peek at a few different biomes that weren’t available to explore in either of the demos/betas for the game. These new biomes include The Arcane Fungal Farmland, AKA The Fell, The Frozen Wastes, and The Barren Sea, otherwise known as the Magehunter’s Desert.

Of course, there were plenty of gameplay aspects that this trailer also showed off. Just to name a few that we happened to catch:

A lot of the trailer showed the co-op aspect of the game, including a whole lot of co-op combat.

There appears to be some sort of ‘temperature’ mechanic in the Frozen Wastes and Magehunter’s Desert , given that the player characters were tinted blue inside the Wastes and red in the Desert.

, given that the player characters were tinted blue inside the Wastes and red in the Desert. We got to see a slew of new guns, from pistols to carbines, to uzis, and even shotguns.

More of the different types of ammunition were shown, primarily the ice and fire bullets. But, there was also a moment where the player in the trailer fired a bullet across a gap and then switched places with said bullet as a means of traversal.

All new enemy types are in the new biomes, with some being massive compared to the player character.

More boss or elite enemy combat (Giant sand crabs and robed figures with gigantic tentacles coming out from under the robes).

Fans who managed to get into any of the early looks at the game have already gotten a taste of what Wizard With a Gun’s crafting, combat, and exploration felt like. But, this trailer shows them as well as the wider audience, that there’s even more to this game than they probably thought. Needless to say, we’re excited about it and will be picking it up when the game comes out on October 17th, 2023 on PC, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PS5 (with a Switch version apparently coming later down the line).